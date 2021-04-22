Sindh High Court orders renewed demarcation of land, handed over HMC in 1999 for establishing graveyard.

The Sindh High Court has ordered here Thursday renewed demarcation of 220 acres of land which was handed over to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) in 1999 for establishing a graveyard

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered here Thursday renewed demarcation of 220 acres of land which was handed over to Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) in 1999 for establishing a graveyard.

According to details, the order was given after the petitioner advocate Shakeel Ahmed Zai complained that large parts of the graveyard which were previously known to be included in the 220 acres had been excluded after the demarcation.

He claimed a mosque and a water well also existed on that graveyard's land but that part had not been included while the illegal stone and sand digging activity had been stopped.

The demarcation of the land was carried out on March 9 in compliance with the March 2 order of the SHC.

The graveyard could not be developed for last 22 years because the the revenue department and Director Settlement Survey's office failed to demarcate the land, argued the petitioner.

The lawyer complained that the court's order for removing encroachment from the graveyard has not been followed.

"The illegal activity of digging stone and sand is continuing without a break," he argued and apprised the court that the activity was creating depression areas in the land which would become difficult to fill.

The lawyer said the HMC's administrator Safdar Bughio and municipal commissioner Zahid Khuwaja had also supported his stance about the issues of demarcation and encroachment.

The deputy commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro blamed the HMC's anti encroachment staff for being slow to take action against the squatters.

The hearing was adjourned to May 6.