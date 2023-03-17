Sindh High Court orders Revenue deptt to make Service Centers functional

The Sindh High Court has ordered the Sindh Revenue Department to make Service Centers, which were established in 2016 in 27 districts of province for computerized property registration and associated services, functional in 90 days

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered the Sindh Revenue Department to make Service Centers, which were established in 2016 in 27 districts of province for computerized property registration and associated services, functional in 90 days.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench was given assurances in that regard by Inspector General Registration Zulfiqar Ali Khushkh, Director LARMIS Abdul Wajid Shaikh and Member Reform Wing and Special Cell Syed Ahmed Ali Shah besides 2 Additional Advocate Generals.

During the hearing, the officers acknowledged that the centers though existing were not fully operational.

The bench noted that as per the Sindh Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2013, the center was established for maintaining a computerized record of rights of a particular district or taluka as well as to provide the services for mutation, transfer, execution and registration of deeds.

The certified copies of computerized record of rights and other matters connected to computerized record of rights were also part of the services of the center.

The SHC objected to the addition of the word Peoples in the Service Center saying the renaming as Peoples Service Center was neither authorized nor allowed by the concerned law.

The court pointed out that an order had already been given to remove the word Peoples from the center.

The bench ordered the Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Ahmed Rajput to implement that order and submit a compliance report.

The order has been given in a petition filed by Irshad Ahmed Qazi.