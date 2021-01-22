UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Orders SBCA To Unseal Parking Area Of Lateef Plaza

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 08:37 PM

Sindh High Court orders SBCA to unseal parking area of Lateef Plaza

The Sindh High Court has ordered Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to unseal the parking area of a commercial building in Heerabad area of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to unseal the parking area of a commercial building in Heerabad area of Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Friday also directed the SBCA to take action against the building in question for violating any building control regulations in accordance with the law. "As far as the question of other violations in construction of the subject building is concerned, the Regional Director SBCA is directed to take action in respect thereof strictly in accordance with law," the order reads.

The authority's Hyderabad Region Director Naveed Asim apprised the court that he directed his staff to seal the parking area because it was being used for storage purposes. He maintained that there were serious violations in construction of the building including violation of providing Compulsory Open Space (COS).

The petitioner Muhammad Malik's counsel told the court that the building named Abdul Lateef Plaza was constructed 30 years ago.

According to him, the SBCA ON October 19, 2020, sealed the parking area.He added that on November 18, 2020, the SBCA wrote letters to Sub Registrar and Mukhtiarkar City taluka to stop transfer of ownership of properties located in the plaza.

On the same date another letter was written to the deputy commissioner and SSP Hyderabad for providing assistance during demolition of the same building.The SBCA, simultaneously, wrote letters to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO), Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) and Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) to stop the supply of utilities to the building.

The petitioner prayed the court to order the SBCA to withdraw the impugned notification of demolishing the building as well as letters sent to the Sub Registrar, Mukhtiarkar, HESCO, SSGCL and WASA. The hearing was adjourned till February 25.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Water Company Hyderabad Same February October November 2020 Sui Southern Gas Company Limited Court

Recent Stories

Govt to abide by court verdict on Senate poll: Pri ..

36 seconds ago

Chief of Army Staff felicitates int'l mountaineers ..

38 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court seeks comments regarding appo ..

39 seconds ago

Hefty amount allocated to resolve electricity rela ..

41 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice held meeting wi ..

42 seconds ago

Belarus Prosecutors Take Opposition Reporter to Co ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.