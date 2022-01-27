Sindh High Court orders Sindh CS, SMBR to submit record of Sindh Goth Abad Scheme

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Sindh Chief Secretary and Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) to submit record about the Sindh Goth Abad Scheme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Sindh Chief Secretary and Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) to submit record about the Sindh Goth Abad Scheme.

The court here Thursday directed the SMBR to submit the entire record in that regard at the next hearing.

The petitioner Muhammad Yousuf pleaded through his lawyer advocate Mir Ahmed Mangrio that the provincial government had not registered villages outside Karachi under the said scheme.

He prayed the court to order the government to provide the list of the villages which had been registered as well as those which were either under the process or in consideration.

They also pointed out to the court that the land reserved for pastures often came under encroachment because the government did not prevent the squatters.