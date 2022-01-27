UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Orders Sindh CS, SMBR To Submit Record Of Sindh Goth Abad Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Sindh High Court orders Sindh CS, SMBR to submit record of Sindh Goth Abad Scheme

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Sindh Chief Secretary and Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) to submit record about the Sindh Goth Abad Scheme

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Sindh Chief Secretary and Senior Member board of Revenue (SMBR) to submit record about the Sindh Goth Abad Scheme.

The court here Thursday directed the SMBR to submit the entire record in that regard at the next hearing.

The petitioner Muhammad Yousuf pleaded through his lawyer advocate Mir Ahmed Mangrio that the provincial government had not registered villages outside Karachi under the said scheme.

He prayed the court to order the government to provide the list of the villages which had been registered as well as those which were either under the process or in consideration.

They also pointed out to the court that the land reserved for pastures often came under encroachment because the government did not prevent the squatters.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting ..

Number of Injured in Tajik-Kyrgyz Border Shooting Rises to 6, All Citizens of Ta ..

40 seconds ago
 Nawaz unlikely to return to Pakistan, says Shujaat ..

Nawaz unlikely to return to Pakistan, says Shujaat

41 seconds ago
 UNICEF Sending Staff, Supplies to Mozambique Hit b ..

UNICEF Sending Staff, Supplies to Mozambique Hit by Tropical Storm

43 seconds ago
 Russia, WHO Discuss Int'l Accreditation of Russian ..

Russia, WHO Discuss Int'l Accreditation of Russian Regulatory Agencies - Health ..

44 seconds ago
 Faisalabad traders association meets Chairman FBR

Faisalabad traders association meets Chairman FBR

46 seconds ago
 Historical treasures discovered by accident in Tar ..

Historical treasures discovered by accident in Tarbela Ghazi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>