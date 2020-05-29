UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Orders Sindh Government To Submit Report Of Its Action To Control Locusts

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 07:29 PM

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Sindh government to submit report of its action to control locusts which are ravaging crops in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered the Sindh government to submit report of its action to control locusts which are ravaging crops in the province.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Friday put the Sindh Chief Secretary, Secretary Agriculture, Director General Agriculture and Secretary Sindh Public Health Engineering on notice for May 23.

The petitioner advocate Peeral Majeedano informed the court that the tens of millions of locusts were cutting a swathe through the agricultural fields in Sindh.

He maintained that the province's agricultural economy was confronted with huge financial losses besides emergence of the food security problem.

The petitioner claimed that the government had failed to take the measures which were necessary for the locust control.

He apprised the court that menace of locusts would become more severe in the coming months.

He pleaded the court to order the government to carry out aerial and ground sprays and to compensate the affected farmers.

