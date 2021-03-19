Sindh High Court orders Sindh govt to pay Rs 157 m to HESCO for relocation of electric poles in Hyd

The Sindh High Court (SHC) Friday ordered the Sindh government to pay Rs 157 million to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for relocation of the electric poles in Hyderabad which are wrongly placed at the road centers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) Friday ordered the Sindh government to pay Rs 157 million to Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) for relocation of the electric poles in Hyderabad which are wrongly placed at the road centers.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench of justice Nadeem Akhtar and justice Arshad Hussain Khan, which conducted hearing of the anti encroachment petition on Wednesday, stated this in its order.

"The Sindh government is directed to provide requisite amount to HESCO on the most urgent basis," the order reads.

The bench also provided an alternate solution to the provincial government asking it to add Rs 157 million in Rs 1.77 billion funds required for widening of roads in Hyderabad on land recovered during the ongoing anti encroachment operation.

The government has been directed to recover Rs 157 million later from the betterment charges which are collected by Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), municipal authorities and taluka Municipal Administrations (TMAs).

The betterment charges are collected from the commercial buildings against a range of services like roads, water supply and drainage.

During the hearing Chief Executive Officer of HESCO Muhammad Yaqoob cited the company's Consumers Service Manual which restricted them from bearing the cost of the said relocation.

"Shifting has to be funded by the sponsoring agencies like the highways department or a department of the provincial government," he asserted.

Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro opposed the CEO's stance and argued that the company had been reluctant to upgrade the decades old electricity transmission system in Hyderabad.

"Funding by Sindh government will create a wrong precedent," Soomro said and added that the monsoon rains were only some months away and that the city would once again suffer from the outages due to the transmission problems.

The DC apprised the court that despite the ongoing hearing over the realignment of the poles, HESCO's staff continued to install new poles and pole-mounted transformers (PMTs) on the roads.

He submitted photographs of 2 localities in Latifabad and the Cattle Colony where the said installations were occurring before the district administration barred the company.

The SHC also ordered the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to probe the collection and utilization of the betterment charges and the officials taking personal gain with regard to the collection.

The counsel of Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) advocate Arshad Pathan maintained before bench that SBCA had collected over Rs 870 million from the under construction commercial buildings in Hyderabad during the last 6 years or so.

He alleged that the collected sum was rarely spent on upgrading water supply, drainage and other infrastructure as the beneficiaries spent the charges under various different heads including salaries and fuel.

He briefed the court that the SBCA collected the charges from the builders distribution 55 percent to the municipalities and TMAs and 20 percent to WASA while it kept 25 percent itself.

He argued that the SBCA did not deserve 25 percent share because it did not provide any service other than the collection.

The lawyer backed DC Hyderabad who at the hearing on March 2 had suggested the court to order that 60 percent of the charges should be given to WASA, 30 percent to municipalities and only 10 percent to SBCA.

The bench also scolded municipal Commissioner of HMC Muhammad Ali Shaikh and directed him to provide complete access to the DC of the record concerning anti encroachment operation.

"The DC is heading the anti encroachment drive. You will have to give him full access," justice Akhtar said.

Soomro complained that the HMC had still not provided details of the roads and footpaths which the corporation had leased.

He added that the list of the corporation's properties which had been illegally occupied was also not provided.

The bench questioned the MC Shaikh to tell how many of the encroached properties including graveyards, public parks, dispensaries, public toilets, playgrounds, amenity plots, hospitals and a school had been recovered.

However, the MC could not satisfy the court.

The court later ordered the DC to retrieve all of the HMC's properties before the next date of hearing on April 8 while the MC was directed to hand him over the list of all HMC owned properties in 7 days.

The SSP Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh said the municipality or the district administration should identify recurrence of encroachment instead of the jurisdiction's police.

But the bench declined the plea reminding him that the concerned police station already possessed record of the land recovered during the anti encroachment operation which started from February 1.

The court ordered the police to prevent recurrence of the encroachment on the retrieved land.