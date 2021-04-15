UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Orders To Regularize SBCA Contractual Staff

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 10:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered regularization of contractual staff of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) against 127 vacant posts of BPS-1 to BPS-16.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench consisting of justice Zulfiqar Ahmad Khan and Muhammad Saleem Jessar here Thursday ordered to implement the order and submit report within a month."As far as cases of the petitioners are concerned, consensus has emerged that following the recommendations of the (SBCA's) committee and relying on their long working experience and expertise acquired over the years, they be regularized as per law," the order reads.

Advocate Zaheeruddin Sahito, counsel of the authority, contended that the regularization of their services should be deferred until the SBCA's restructuring committee gave its recommendations.

"This is not tenable to our mind," the bench said while rejecting Sahito's stance.

"The restructuring exercise is a continuous process and could be continued at any time," the court noted.

Director General SBCA Shamsuddin Soomro informed the SHC that the restructuring exercise of the employees was underway in the authority.

However, he could not give a definite timeline as to how much time the restructuring would take to conclude.

" at this juncture, it is an admitted position that 127 posts of BPS-1 to BPS-16 are vacant in SBCA Hyderabad and the Committee itself has given a methodology for regularization of the petitioners," the order stated.

The hearing was adjourned to May 26, 2021.

