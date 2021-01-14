UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Orders To Stop Salaries Of SDA Top Management Till Settlement Of Staff's Dues

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:28 PM

Sindh High Court orders to stop salaries of SDA top management till settlement of staff's dues

The Sindh High Court has warned of stopping payment of salaries to the top management of Sehwan Development Authority (SDA), Jamshoro district's development arm, if the ordinary staff is not paid their salaries and pension

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court has warned of stopping payment of salaries to the top management of Sehwan Development Authority (SDA), Jamshoro district's development arm, if the ordinary staff is not paid their salaries and pension. The Hyderabad circuit bench here Thursday gave one and a half month to the SDA to pay all the unpaid salaries to the staff. "Failing which salaries of the senior staff and executives of the SDA shall be stopped till all the said dues (of the ordinary staff) are settled," order the court. The bench noted that there was no justification for the SDA to withhold the salaries especially when the top officials continued to receive their own salaries on a regular basis.

"... it is not disputed that the petitioners are employees of the SDA and the liability of their outstanding salaries is also admitted there is no justification for the SDA to withhold their salaries," the order reads. The court warned the SDA's top officials that if all the employees were not paid their salaries along with all the previous dues by February 27, the executives would also stop getting their salaries on the court's order. Some 38 employees filed the petition in the SHC over the issue.

According to them, around 300 staff had not received their salaries of 20 to 24 months. The SHC ordered the Sindh Chief Secretary and Sindh Secretary Finance to provide funds to the SDA for the payment of the salaries.

Related Topics

Sindh Sindh High Court Hyderabad Jamshoro February All Top Allied Rental Modarba Court

Recent Stories

Tikhanovskaya Talks About Targeted Sanctions on Be ..

2 minutes ago

Interfaith harmony important for country's progres ..

2 minutes ago

DC for ensuring smooth traffic flow on main roads

2 minutes ago

Italy Extends Interregional Travel Ban Until Febru ..

6 minutes ago

Turkey Expects 25-30Mln Doses of Chinese Vaccine A ..

6 minutes ago

Ashrafi plans establishing Pak-Arab Federation for ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.