Sindh High Court put on notice LG, Health, district administration over dog bite cases in Tando Allahyar

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court has put the officials of Local Government, Health and other departments of the Sindh government as well as the district administration Hyderabad on notice here Thursday in a petition concerning the dog bite cases in Tando Allahyar district.

The petitioners Aqib Niaz, Allah Bachayo Kalroo and Shakeel Ahmed pleaded through their counsel advocate Ali Palh that hundreds of citizens were being bitten by the stray dogs in Tando Allahyar.

However, they complained that the local government authorities were not taking action in violation of the SHC Sukkur bench's order.

They apprised the court that even though 17 FIRs against the municipal staff had been lodged in the district in compliance with the SHC's order, the municipal authorities remained indifferent.

Advocate Palh also apprised the court that the district health authorities often did not provide free anti rabbies vaccine to the dog bite victims, adding that those people were forced to spend up to Rs17,000 on the purchase of ARV from private pharmacies.

The petitioner prayed the court to order action against the officials who had failed to comply with March 16 order of SHC Sukkur and suspend membership of MPA of PS-60 Tando Allahyar.

They also urged the court to direct the health authorities to submit details of funds allocated for purchase of ARVs in the district.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench directed the respondents to submit a reply on April 20.