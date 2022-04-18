UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Put On Notice Respondents In Harassment Case Of Nursing Student

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 11:27 PM

Sindh High Court put on notice respondents in harassment case of nursing student

The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notice to the respondents in the case of alleged harassment of a nursing student of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notice to the respondents in the case of alleged harassment of a nursing student of Peoples University of Medical and Health Sciences for Women, Nawabshah.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench adjourned the hearing for 6 weeks after hearing the student Parveen Rind who arrived in the court barefoot to seek justice.

She challenged the bail granted to the main accused in the harassment case, the Nursing School's Director Dr Ghulam Mustafa Rajput.

She maintained that besides Rajput, other co-accused were still working on their positions in the varsity with full support of the vice chancellor.

Rind bemoaned that the female students in the universities in Sindh were feeling scared by recurrent incidents of harassment but the provincial government did not appear concerned.

Earlier on February 11, the student and the people who came out in her support staged a demonstration in Nawabshah.

She alleged that she was beaten by the hostel warden Aatiqa Dhamrah and Parveen Dahiri at the behest of Nursing school Director Rajput who had been harassing her.

Rind had said that she submitted a complaint against the director to the vice chancellor four months ago but no action was taken.

The student belongs to Dadu district.

