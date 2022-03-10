Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Secretary ,Deputy commissioner Jamshoro for closure of schools

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court ob Thursday issued notice to the Sindh Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner, Jamshoro and the education officials on a petition concerning closure of 100 schools in some areas of Jamshoro district.

According to details, the bench of Justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar and Justice Umer Sial directed the respondents to submit reply by April 14.

The petitioners Javed Khaskheli and Khalid Detho maintained through their lawyer that the provincial government had arbitrarily closed around 100 schools in Thano Bula Khan area of Jamshoro.

They also blamed the government for not providing the required facilities in the functioning schools.

They said due to a shortage of teachers the schools with considerable enrollment were not providing education to the students.

The bench ordered the Sindh Secretary Education to submit a list of functioning and closed schools in Jamshoro at the next hearing.