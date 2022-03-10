UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Put On Notice To Sindh Chief Secretary ,Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro For Closure Of Schools

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Sindh High Court put on notice to Sindh Chief Secretary ,Deputy commissioner Jamshoro for closure of schools

The Sindh High Court ob Thursday issued notice to the Sindh Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner, Jamshoro and the education officials on a petition concerning closure of 100 schools in some areas of Jamshoro district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court ob Thursday issued notice to the Sindh Chief Secretary, Deputy Commissioner, Jamshoro and the education officials on a petition concerning closure of 100 schools in some areas of Jamshoro district.

According to details, the bench of Justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar and Justice Umer Sial directed the respondents to submit reply by April 14.

The petitioners Javed Khaskheli and Khalid Detho maintained through their lawyer that the provincial government had arbitrarily closed around 100 schools in Thano Bula Khan area of Jamshoro.

They also blamed the government for not providing the required facilities in the functioning schools.

They said due to a shortage of teachers the schools with considerable enrollment were not providing education to the students.

The bench ordered the Sindh Secretary Education to submit a list of functioning and closed schools in Jamshoro at the next hearing.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Shortage Sindh High Court Education Ob Jamshoro April Government

Recent Stories

PTI women parliamentarians condemn JUI-F private m ..

PTI women parliamentarians condemn JUI-F private militia attack on Parliament Lo ..

5 minutes ago
 G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries ..

G7 calls on oil, gas producers to boost deliveries

8 minutes ago
 Opposition parties would fail in no confidence mot ..

Opposition parties would fail in no confidence motion against PM Imran Khan ,say ..

21 minutes ago
 Punjab LG Polls: Election Commission of Pakistan i ..

Punjab LG Polls: Election Commission of Pakistan issues timeline for electoral g ..

21 minutes ago
 Fazl's private militia tried to create panic by at ..

Fazl's private militia tried to create panic by attacking Parliament Lodges: Far ..

21 minutes ago
 Opposition divides into groups on no-confidence mo ..

Opposition divides into groups on no-confidence move: Farrukh Habib

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>