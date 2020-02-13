The Sindh High Court has stayed auction of 12 residential plots by the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) which was scheduled for February 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court has stayed auction of 12 residential plots by the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) which was scheduled for February 18.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench comprising justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and justice Muhammad Faisal Kamal Alam also ordered the HDA to deposit a sum of Rs.155 million which it had collected from the petitioners in the court. The court gave only 3 days to the authority for the compliance.

Advocate Arshad S Pathan, counsel of the petitioners including Faisal Khan, Syed Asim Ali, Sajida Sarfaraz and three others, informed the court that the petitioners bought the same plots from the HDA in an auction in 2013.

He added that together they paid a total sum of Rs.

155 million to the HDA for the 12 plots in Kohsar Extension, Gulshan-e-Qaid and Gulistan-e-Sarmast housing schemes in Kohsar, Latifabad.According to him, 6 plots measured 1,000 square yards, 4 plots 400 sq yd and one each 800 sq yd and 40 sq yd.

He complained that the HDA neither developed those housing schemes nor handed over possession of the plots to the petitioners even in around 7 years time. Rather the authority cancelled the previous auction and advertised a new auction recently, he added.

The advocate pleaded the court to order the HDA to deposit the paid amount in the office of the SHC's Registrar so that the financial interests of the petitioners could be secured.

The hearing was later deferred to the next date in office.