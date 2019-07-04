UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Puts FIA On Notice In A Case Of Suicide Due To Blackmailing

Thu 04th July 2019 | 10:08 PM

In the matter of suicide committed by a woman in Tando Muhammad Khan district due to alleged blackmailing by some men, the Sindh High Court has put Federal Investigation Agency and other respondents on notice for July 18

The petitioner Dr Lachman Das, father of deceased 31 years old Aneela Meghwar, through his counsel advocate Ali Palh pleaded that the police and other investigation agencies were not probing the matter efficiently.

He prayed the court to order Sindh Secretary Home to constitute a Joint Investigation Team to probe involvement of the 3 men who had been accused in the FIR lodged on complaint of the father.

He also pleaded the court to order Badin district's police to insert the relevant sections of Pakistan Penal Code in the FIR to make the case stronger.

According to the petitioner, Aneela committed suicide on May 18 after she was allegedly blackmailed and harassed by Somchand Meghwar, Mahesh Meghwar and Ashok Meghwar, who have been nominated in the FIR.

He claimed that the 3 men blackmailed her for money and warned that they would share her objectionable videos and photographs on the social media if she did not accept their demand.

The SHC ordered the FIA and National Response Center for Cyber Crime as well as the other respondents to submit reply on July 18.

