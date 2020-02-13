Sindh High Court puts Secretary Education on notice in IBA selected Head Teachers' case

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court here Thursday stayed the Sindh Government's notification which did not extend the services of more than 600 headmasters and headmistresses of the government schools who were appointed in 2017 through tests conducted by IBA Sukkur University.

According to details, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench put the Sindh Secretary education on notice for February 27 in the petition submitted by the headmasters.

The petitioners' counsel barrister Zameer Ghumro informed the court that the provincial government in 2019 notified extension of 1 year in service of the headmasters after they completed the second year in their contractual service.However, the notification communicated that no further extension would be granted to the head teachers who numbered 643.

He argued that after having served for 3 years on contract and after being credited for successfully managing the government schools the head teachers deserved regularization.

The barrister contended that if the services of those head teachers were neither extended nor regularized than the provincial government would have to appoint new head teachers through a rigorous process.

"On one hand the qualified head teachers who now possess the experience of heading the schools will be made redundant and on other hand the government's exchequer will be burdened with the new appointments," he underlined.

After hearing the arguments the court adjourned the hearing to February 27.