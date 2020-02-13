UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Puts Secretary Education On Notice In IBA Selected Head Teachers' Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:07 PM

Sindh High Court puts Secretary Education on notice in IBA selected Head Teachers' case

The Sindh High Court here Thursday stayed the Sindh Government's notification which did not extend the services of more than 600 headmasters and headmistresses of the government schools who were appointed in 2017 through tests conducted by IBA Sukkur University

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court here Thursday stayed the Sindh Government's notification which did not extend the services of more than 600 headmasters and headmistresses of the government schools who were appointed in 2017 through tests conducted by IBA Sukkur University.

According to details, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench put the Sindh Secretary education on notice for February 27 in the petition submitted by the headmasters.

The petitioners' counsel barrister Zameer Ghumro informed the court that the provincial government in 2019 notified extension of 1 year in service of the headmasters after they completed the second year in their contractual service.However, the notification communicated that no further extension would be granted to the head teachers who numbered 643.

He argued that after having served for 3 years on contract and after being credited for successfully managing the government schools the head teachers deserved regularization.

The barrister contended that if the services of those head teachers were neither extended nor regularized than the provincial government would have to appoint new head teachers through a rigorous process.

"On one hand the qualified head teachers who now possess the experience of heading the schools will be made redundant and on other hand the government's exchequer will be burdened with the new appointments," he underlined.

After hearing the arguments the court adjourned the hearing to February 27.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Education Hyderabad Sukkur February 2019 Government Institute Of Business Administration Court

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

38 minutes ago

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

2 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

2 hours ago

US Imposes Nonproliferation Sanctions on 3 Russian ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan needs adequate preventive measures to dea ..

1 minute ago

SU-IBA organizes "BIGWIZ 20" to showcase student-e ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.