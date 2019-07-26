UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Questions Magisterial Powers Delegated To Mukhtiarkars

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 08:59 PM

Sindh High Court questions magisterial powers delegated to Mukhtiarkars

The Sindh High Court has taken up the issue of delegating the magisterial powers to Mukhtiarkars to head the tribunals under Sindh Tenancy Act, 1950

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court has taken up the issue of delegating the magisterial powers to Mukhtiarkars to head the tribunals under Sindh Tenancy Act, 1950.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench comprising justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry on Friday put on notice Sindh Secretary Law and Additional Advocate General to assist the court on the matter.

The court observed that the Act provided a mechanism to resolve the disputes between the landlords and peasants through the tribunal which was headed by Mukhtiarkar who exercised magisterial powers.

"Since the separation of the judiciary from the executive, it is strange that such tribunal under what law can be headed by a Mukhtiarkar instead of a civil judge," the court noted.

The bench added that such a mechanism was a violation of the Articles 175, 202 and 203 of the constitution with regard to the principles of the separation of powers.

The court also appointed 4 lawyers including advocates Jhamat Jethanand, Noorul Haq Qureshi, Raja Jawad Ali Sehar and Sajjad Ahmed Chandio as amici curiae on the matter.

The order came on a petition filed by a peasant of Sanghar district late Ghulam Ali Laghari whose case is now being pursued by his son in the SHC.

The court adjourned the hearing to July 30.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Lawyers Hyderabad Sanghar Ghulam Ali July From Court

Recent Stories

Writer's Cafe, Pakistan Academy of Letters to orga ..

33 seconds ago

Erdogan phones Prime Minister; discusses bilateral ..

35 seconds ago

Alhamra plans programmes to celebrate Independence ..

37 seconds ago

Top Taliban Officials on Indonesia Visit to Discus ..

39 seconds ago

Widespread rains,wind-thunderstorm expected 26 Jul ..

6 minutes ago

Britain draws Russia's fury by fining RT for bias ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.