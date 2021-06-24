UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Reject Appeals Of Two Death Row Convicts

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 11:52 PM

Sindh High Court reject appeals of two death row convicts

The Sindh High Court on Thursday rejected appeal of convicts who had received death sentence by a court in Dadu district in 2016 for killing an11 years old boy after subjecting him to rape

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court on Thursday rejected appeal of convicts who had received death sentence by a court in Dadu district in 2016 for killing an11 years old boy after subjecting him to rape.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench upheld the District and Sessions court Dadu's death penalty for Amjad Panhwar and Irfan Panhwar which was pronounced in 2016.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Rakhan police station in June, 2014, on the complaint of Ali Haider Panhwar, father of Altaf Panhwar.

He alleged that his son was raped in front of his another son and the convicts later killed the boy.

The bench reserved the order after hearing the appellants and the prosecution on June 16.

