Sindh High Court rejects appeal of Shahbaz Sharif against Faisal Vawda

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :A single bench of Sindh High Court, comprising Justice Yousaf Ali Sayeed, here on Friday dismissed the petition filed by PML-N President, Shahbaz Sharif against the victory of Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on NA 249, a national assembly seat in Karachi West.

Shahbaz Sharif, also the leader of opposition in the National Assembly, challenging the validity of the notified success of his rival candidate in the mentioned constituency had referred to close margin of votes secured by him (34,628 votes) and Vawda (35,349 votes).

The petitioner had claimed that proper procedures were not followed, in particular context of rejection of votes polled in the mentioned constituency during national elections held in July 2018.