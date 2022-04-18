UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Rejects Bail Of Accused In Murder Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2022 | 10:34 PM

The Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Monday rejected bail of an accused of murder case who is charged with hammering to death a young girl in Jamshoro district a year ago

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Monday rejected bail of an accused of murder case who is charged with hammering to death a young girl in Jamshoro district a year ago.

According to details, the SHC turned down the bail plea of Muzamil Misrani alias Anees after lawyer Nisar Ahmed Chandio of the complainant argued that slain Reshma Misrani's mother Rehana Misrani was an eye-witness of the murder.

He apprised the court that the District and Sessions Court Jamshoro had already rejected bail of Muzamil.

The complainant of the FIR Hanif Mirani blamed the police for delaying submission of the final charge sheet.

