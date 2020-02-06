UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Rejects Irrigation Dept.'s Dossiers Regarding Illegal Direct Outlets

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 09:36 PM

Sindh High Court rejects Irrigation Dept.'s dossiers regarding illegal direct outlets

The Sindh High Court has expressed displeasure over Sindh Irrigation Ministry's evasion against taking action against the illegal direct outlets drawing water from the irrigation canals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court has expressed displeasure over Sindh Irrigation Ministry's evasion against taking action against the illegal direct outlets drawing water from the irrigation canals.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench comprising justice Muhammad Shafi Sidduqi and justice Muhammad Faisal Kamal Alam during the hearing here Thursday noted that the ministry had failed to implement March 8, 2018, order of the SHC over the same matter.

The bench rejected the two dossiers which the Sindh Secretary Irrigation had submitted at the last date of hearing."Under the law they (the irrigation officials) were required to submit (in the SHC) detailed list of the direct outlets on the main canals which are prohibited under the irrigation laws," the court observed, referring to section 5 of the Sindh Irrigation Act, 1879.

"But they (the irrigation officials) have made evasive replies since the orders were passed on March 6, 2018," it added.

The court ordered the Sindh Secretary Irrigation to submit an affidavit disclosing the number of direct outlets in the province so that further action could be ordered.

Referring to the 3 identical petitions of Mazhar Ali, Ghulam Nabi Shah and Mumtaz Ali against the outlets and the water theft, the bench said those public interest litigation had been pending for long."... they (the petitions) require immediate attention to curtail and curb such exercise," the bench stated.

The SHC directed the secretary to submit the affidavit within 10 days before adjourning the hearing to February 25.

The petitioners earlier pointed out to the court that the Sindh government had also promulgated an ordinance in 1999 to declare some 107 direct outlets then existing in the province as illegal.

They also pointed out the implementation of water rotation in the canals of Naseer division in violation of the law which had declared those canals perennial.

