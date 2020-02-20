UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Rejects Plea Seeking Stay Order Against Dismantling Wedding Halls In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 03:16 PM

Sindh High Court rejects plea seeking stay order against dismantling wedding halls in Karachi

The Sindh High Court has refused a plea seeking stay order against dismantling wedding halls in Karachi's North Nazimabad.Reports said a high court bench comprises of Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi also rejected a plea seeking prompt hearing of the case against dismantling marriage halls

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th February, 2020) The Sindh High Court has refused a plea seeking stay order against dismantling wedding halls in Karachi's North Nazimabad.Reports said a high court bench comprises of Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi also rejected a plea seeking prompt hearing of the case against dismantling marriage halls.

"The court could not issue a restraining order with its eyes closed," the judge remarked."First submit papers with regard to the legal status of the wedding hall," bench said. Nihal Hashmi Advocate, while representing the wedding hall owner, claimed having legal documents of the premises."The legal papers you are talking about were not present in the case file," the court remarked.

"Produce the papers on legal status of the premises, the court could take any action after it," the Justice said.

The Supreme Court has ordered demolition of illegal structures, the bench said, "we have also some limits and restrictions," Justice Rizvi said.

"Court should issue a restraining order, we will produce the papers," the counsel insisted.The bench refused the plea and stressed for producing required documents with regard to legal position of the wedding hall.The Supreme Court had directed the government authorities on February 08, to take action against unauthorized constructions and encroachments in Karachi's PNT Colony, Delhi Colony and Punjab Colony.Bench expressed resentment over the Federal and provincial authorities for not properly implementing its May 2019 order regarding the removal of encroachments and illegal buildings.

