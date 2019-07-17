UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Seeks Detailed Report About Gorakh Hill Development Authority

Wed 17th July 2019

Sindh High Court circuit bench Hyderabad, Wednesday, summons Director General Gorakh Hill Development Authority (GHDA) on July 25 in a petition filed against alleged misuse of funds allocated and released for development of the hill station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Sindh High Court circuit bench Hyderabad, Wednesday, summons Director General Gorakh Hill Development Authority (GHDA) on July 25 in a petition filed against alleged misuse of funds allocated and released for development of the hill station.

The court also directed the DG Gorkah Hill Development Authority (GHDA) to submit complete break up of the funds received by the Authority from year 2008 till date including details of meetings held by GHDA as well as minutes thereof and expenses incurred with regard to development of Gorakh Hill.

The report shall also include the details whether chairman of the Authority was receiving any remuneration and other facilities, court order reads.

The bench also instructed the Deputy Commissioner Dadu to examine complete record and submit a detailed report which shall also include whether funds received from different oil and gas exploration companies were handed over or delivered to the Authority and if such funds were allocated, their quantum amount and dates shall be included.

The Circuit bench also directed the Secretary Tourism department, government of Sindh and the Chairman GHDA to remain present before court on next date of hearing, July 25, 2019.

Habib Rehman Jamali advocate, the counsel of a respondent, submitted that since he has joined as Assistant Advocate General Sindh, therefore, he was no more counsel of the said respondent, hence his name may be scored off from the file cover as well as future cause list.

