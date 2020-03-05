Sindh High Court seeks detailed report on status of government schools

The Sindh High Court here Thursday gave two weeks time to the Sindh Education Department to prepare and submit a detailed list of the functioning and non-functioning government schools as well as the number of the teachers and their shortage

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah appeared before the Hyderabad Circuit Bench comprising justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui and justice Muhammad Faisal Kamal Alam.

During the hearing, the bench asked the minister to explain why 150 schools were closed in Tando Allahyar district alone and as to why the shortage of the teachers existed.

"The children are ready to sit on the floor under the open sky but you ought to at least appoint the teachers to teach them," justice Siddiqui said.

The bench noted that the provincial government had been receiving billion of rupees loans from the international financial institutions like the World Bank for projects to fill the vacancies.

The bench added that billions of rupees were being spent on the education system but why the reforms could not be instituted. The bench said the provincial government might be making good policies but implementation of the same appearing missing.

The court asked the government to carry out appointment of the teachers at the union council level so that the issue of the shortage does not appear.

The Sindh Education Minister apprised the court that the shortage of teachers existed due to certain policies of the Education Department.He added that the policies were being reviewed to address the prevailing issues like the shortage of the teachers.

Talking to the media outside the court, the Education Minister informed that there were 49,000 government schools in the province among which around 13,000 schools were not functioning."There is also a shortage of 37,000 teachers," Ghani disclosed.

According to him, a large number of the closed schools were those who were established without proper planning, implying that those schools were not required in those areas.The minister informed that the process of filling the vacancies on merit had been initiated.

Responding to a question about the appointment of headteachers through the IBA Sukkur University test, he said the provincial government was reviewing if those appointments were made through the correct policy.

Speaking about the temporary closure of the schools in the province, the minister told that 13,000 people had recently traveled to Iran and a majority of them belonged to Sindh.

Ghani said disinformation was being spread through the social media concerning the spread of the corona virus. He claimed that the provincial government was not hiding anything from the people.