UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Seeks Explanation About Delay In Water Drainage

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 11:47 PM

Sindh High Court seeks explanation about delay in water drainage

The Sindh High Court asked the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to explain why the rain and flood water was yet not drained out from the low-lying areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court asked the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to explain why the rain and flood water was yet not drained out from the low-lying areas.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here on Thursday also ordered the government to submit a report in the court in 15 days after clearing water from all parts of the province.

The bench was hearing multiple identical petitions which pointed out delays in draining the rainwater.

The petitioners and their counsels, who represented the people of Dadu, Badin, Mirpurkhas and other districts, complained that despite repeated orders by the SHC, the government had failed to drain water and provide relief.

The hearing was adjourned for 15 days.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Flood Water Hyderabad Badin Dadu All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Serie ..

Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

1 minute ago
 US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in C ..

US Dealing With Senior Level Russians to Stay in Close Contact on Griner Case - ..

1 minute ago
 US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missi ..

US Concerned N. Korea May Conduct Long Range Missile Tests, Nuclear Test - White ..

3 minutes ago
 White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine t ..

White House Denies Reports US Pressuring Ukraine to Enter Peace Talks With Russi ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan asks India to reverse illegal steps in Oc ..

Pakistan asks India to reverse illegal steps in Occupied Kashmir

3 minutes ago
 No Plans For Biden to Meet Lavrov on Margins of G2 ..

No Plans For Biden to Meet Lavrov on Margins of G20 in Bali - White House

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.