Sindh High Court seeks explanation about delay in water drainage

The Sindh High Court asked the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to explain why the rain and flood water was yet not drained out from the low-lying areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court asked the Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah to explain why the rain and flood water was yet not drained out from the low-lying areas.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here on Thursday also ordered the government to submit a report in the court in 15 days after clearing water from all parts of the province.

The bench was hearing multiple identical petitions which pointed out delays in draining the rainwater.

The petitioners and their counsels, who represented the people of Dadu, Badin, Mirpurkhas and other districts, complained that despite repeated orders by the SHC, the government had failed to drain water and provide relief.

The hearing was adjourned for 15 days.