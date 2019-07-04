Sindh High Court seeks justification of handing over government health facilities to NGOs

The Sindh High Court has ordered Chief Secretary Sindh to justify before the court that under which policy the government hospitals and health units have been handed over to the non governmental organizations in the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court has ordered Chief Secretary Sindh to justify before the court that under which policy the government hospitals and health units have been handed over to the non governmental organizations in the province.

"Chief Secretary Sindh shall submit reasons and explanation that under what law, rules or policy this mechanism is provided," asked the bench of justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry here Thursday.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench was hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Yaqoob over allegedly poor condition and shortage of doctors in Taluka Hospital Pithoro, Umerkot district.

"It has surfaced that RHCs, BHUs and some Taluka Hospitals have been handed over to some NGOs," the court observed.

The bench also noted that though complete hierarchy of the officials was available in the shape of District Health Officers and Director General Health, those officials only had the supervisory jurisdiction.

" ... (they) have no concern with regard to budgets, appointments, purchase of medicines, etc. Prima facies, those directly responsible to supervise operational affairs of such institutions surprisingly have nothing to do with those components without which functioning can't be expected," the bench added.

The court went on to warn the provincial government that if its orders were not complied, the SHC would be compelled to refer the matter of audit of Sindh Health Department of last 12 years to Accountant General of Pakistan.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench also ordered Chief Secretary Sindh and Secretary Health to implement its August 18, 2017, and September 11, 2017, orders with regard to the functioning of the government hospitals.

"... with a note of caution that in case of failure, contempt proceedings would be initiated against them," the court warned.

Earlier, while hearing the petition about Taluka Hospital Pithoro, the SHC directed Chief Secretary Sindh to fill 50 percent of the vacant positions in that hospital within 15 days as a stopgap arrangement.

Dr Muhammad Yousuf, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, apprised the court that out of 39 posts of doctors only 9 doctors were working in the hospital while 30 posts were vacant.

He added that the hospital also lacked a surgeon owing to which the facility of surgery was not being provided at present.

Dr Yousuf told the court that an ECG machine was available but it could not be operated because the technician and doctors were not available.

The SHC observed that since the matter of shortage of doctors and lack of health facilities directly related to the human life, the issue could not be ignored.

The bench asked Deputy Secretary Health Ibrahim Memon to explain what steps had been taken to implement the SHC's August, 2017, order pertaining to forming district and taluka level committees to conduct public hearings in the hospitals.

However, Memon expressed unawareness of the order as well as a subsequent health department notification dated September 14, 2017, for formation of the committees.

"He is unaware with regard to subsequent progress and terms of reference. An admission of ignorance ... on such a vital issue directly relating to life is not worth appreciation," the court observed, adding that the formation of the committees alone could not serve the purpose.

The bench ordered the Chief Secretary Sindh to submit detailed report about the steps taken for implementation of September 14, 2017, notification.