Sindh High Court sent a newly wed woman to Darul Aman till May 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Monday sent a newly wed woman to Darul Aman till May 30.

According to details, the petitioner Rukma Bhagri apprised the court that she married a Muslim man after separating from her first husband.

She said after she accepted islam and changed her name to Aamna to marry Kaleemullah Buriro.

The petitioner said she changed her religion and married the Muslim man out of her own free will and without compulsion.

She maintained that she feared for her life from her parents and sought protection from the court of law.

After hearing the arguments the court sent the woman to Darul Aman where she would have to stay for longer than a month.