Sindh High Court (SHC) accepts appeal plea of an alleged extortionist, orders to set him free

(@imziishan)

Sindh High Court (SHC) has accepted appeal plea filed by an extortionist against his conviction and ordered to set him free

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd August, 2019) Sindh High Court (SHC) has accepted appeal plea filed by an extortionist against his conviction and ordered to set him free.According to media reports appeal plea filed by Muhammad Anwar convicted in the offence of grabbing " Bhutta" came up for hearing before the court.

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) had convicted and sentenced Muhammad Anwar to 10 years in jail in 2017 on the charges of grabbing bhutta.

.SHC has accepted the appeal plea of the accused against his conviction and set aside the trial court decision besides ordering to release him.