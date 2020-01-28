Sindh High Court (SHC) approves plea to make three JIT reports public

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday has approved plea to make public three reports compiled by joint investigation teams (JITs) on different cases

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th January, 2020) Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday has approved plea to make public three reports compiled by joint investigation teams (JITs) on different cases.According to details, the court has directed the concerned teams to unveil their findings on Baldia Town factory fire case, former Fishermen Cooperative Society chairperson Nisar Morai matter and Lyari gangwar leader Uzair Baloch issue.

The petition, filed by Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, stated that over 200 people were burnt to death in Baldia Town fire while Uzair Baloch had turned the peaceful city of Karachi into war zone.Sindh's Chief Secretary wanted to hide the facts from the people.

The reality behind these cases must be unearthed, lawyer Ali Zaidi said.