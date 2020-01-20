UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court (SHC) Issues Notice To EC, Others In Karachi Local Body Elections Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 01:07 PM

Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Election Commission and others upon plea seeking to conduct local body elections forthwith in Karachi

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th January, 2020) Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Election Commission and others upon plea seeking to conduct local body elections forthwith in Karachi.Mehmood Akhtar Naqvi has filed a petition in the SHC seeking local body elections be held immediate in Karachi.

..

Petitioner took the plea that local body system has completed its tenure in the whole province therefore Election Commission should conduct elections within 4 months.Court has issued notices to ECP, provincial election commission, Sindh government, secretary local body and others.Court also sought reply from all above mentioned respondents till Feb 7.

