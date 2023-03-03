Sindh High Court (SHC) issues notices to CS, Secretary Health Sindh for not approving schemes

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Chief Secretary and Secretary Health Sindh with the directions to explain the reasons for not approving the schemes for the construction of a kidney centre, a paediatric hospital and a cardiology hospital in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Chief Secretary and Secretary Health Sindh with the directions to explain the reasons for not approving the schemes for the construction of a kidney centre, a paediatric hospital and a cardiology hospital in Latifabad.

In a petition filed by advocate Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench observed that those schemes were cited in the budget books of fiscal 2013-14 and fiscal 2014-15 as unapproved schemes with an allocation of Rs 20 million against each.

However, the schemes neither received approval nor a mention in the subsequent budgets.

The court also noted that the comments of the respondents show that the funds allocated for those unapproved schemes were transferred to other schemes in the same sector in Qasimabad taluka of Hyderabad.

The SHC directed the Sindh government to submit a detailed report with the reasons justifying disapproval of the schemes.

The court further ordered the provincial government to ensure that the same schemes were not only approved but were also timely implemented. The hearing was adjourned for 4 weeks.