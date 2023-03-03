UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court (SHC) Issues Notices To CS, Secretary Health Sindh For Not Approving Schemes

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Sindh High Court (SHC) issues notices to CS, Secretary Health Sindh for not approving schemes

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Chief Secretary and Secretary Health Sindh with the directions to explain the reasons for not approving the schemes for the construction of a kidney centre, a paediatric hospital and a cardiology hospital in Latifabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices to Chief Secretary and Secretary Health Sindh with the directions to explain the reasons for not approving the schemes for the construction of a kidney centre, a paediatric hospital and a cardiology hospital in Latifabad.

In a petition filed by advocate Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench observed that those schemes were cited in the budget books of fiscal 2013-14 and fiscal 2014-15 as unapproved schemes with an allocation of Rs 20 million against each.

However, the schemes neither received approval nor a mention in the subsequent budgets.

The court also noted that the comments of the respondents show that the funds allocated for those unapproved schemes were transferred to other schemes in the same sector in Qasimabad taluka of Hyderabad.

The SHC directed the Sindh government to submit a detailed report with the reasons justifying disapproval of the schemes.

The court further ordered the provincial government to ensure that the same schemes were not only approved but were also timely implemented. The hearing was adjourned for 4 weeks.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Sindh High Court Budget Hyderabad Same Qasimabad Government Million Court

Recent Stories

President Joe Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US ..

President Joe Biden Told Bucharest Nine Leaders US Not Seeking Regime Change in ..

27 minutes ago
 Serbian Defense Ministry Says Did Not Supply Ammun ..

Serbian Defense Ministry Says Did Not Supply Ammunition to End Users in Ukraine

27 minutes ago
 PITB, SkillsTodo to organize Skills Gala and Talen ..

PITB, SkillsTodo to organize Skills Gala and Talent Hunt Expo 2023

34 minutes ago
 PML-N fully prepared to contest election: Maryam

PML-N fully prepared to contest election: Maryam

27 minutes ago
 Karachi produced most famous athletes: Sindh Gover ..

Karachi produced most famous athletes: Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

22 minutes ago
 UAE President condoles Prime Minister of Greece ov ..

UAE President condoles Prime Minister of Greece over train crash victims

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.