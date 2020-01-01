Sindh High Court (SHC) orders PG to file reply till January 9 on appeal plea of journalist Nasrullah Khan against his conviction

Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered Prosecutor General (PG) to file reply till January 9 on appeal plea filed by senior journalist Nasrullah Khan against his conviction in hate literature case

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st January, 2020) Sindh High Court (SHC) has ordered Prosecutor General (PG) to file reply till January 9 on appeal plea filed by senior journalist Nasrullah Khan against his conviction in hate literature case.The appeal plea came up for hearing Wednesday before SHC.The court issued notices to Prosecutor General during the hearing besides directing him to submit reply till January 09.A large number of journalists were present in the court during the hearing.Muhammad Farooq advocate counsel for Nasrullah Chaudhry took the plea Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) verdict stands alien to basic laws.

The senior journalist was kept under illegal detention for three days and later his arrest was shown.

Even FIR is illegal what to speak of evidence. The reports published in international media against illegal detention are available.

CTD nominated him in a false and baseless case after keeping him under illegal detention for three days. Prosecution fully failed in proving its case.Farooq advocate told the court no evidence was produced against his client for possessing hate literature.

The court awarded punishment to him by fully ignoring his illegal detention. ATC led by judge Munir Bhutto announced sentence on December 26, 2019.He prayed the court to set aside the conviction and release his client with honor.The court while ordering advocate general Sindh to file reply till January 09 adjourned the hearing of the case.