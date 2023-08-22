Sindh High Court (SHC) tags two separate petitions over Karoonjhar mountain for hearing on Aug 30

The Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Tuesday tagged together two separate petitions concerning the preservation of Karoonjhar mountain in Tharkarpar district and fixed the next hearing for August 30

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court (SHC) here on Tuesday tagged together two separate petitions concerning the preservation of Karoonjhar mountain in Tharkarpar district and fixed the next hearing for August 30.

During the hearing, the court was apprised by advocates Sajjad Ahmed Chandio and Ishrat Lohar that they were appointed as amicus curiae in a 2021 petition concerning the same mountain and its protection against mining for natural resources.

Another recent petition was filed by advocate Shankar Lal, who belonged to Tharparkar. He had challenged the Sindh Government's advertisement�for an auction of the mountain for mining.

The government, however, had withdrawn the advertisement. During the last hearing advocate Lal urged the court to order the government to add the mountain in the heritage list because the site was home to a number of historic places considered sacred by minorities besides being a source of livelihood for the local farmers and livestock breeders.

Director Culture Department Zahid Abbass Akhund, Deputy Director Mines and Minerals Department Muhammad Siddique Mangrio, Deputy Conservator Forest in Mirpurkhas division Mir Aijaz Talpur and Assistant Advocate General Rafiq Ahmed Dahiri were present at the hearing.