Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) The Sindh High Court on Wednesday stayed against the commercial use of the residence of Nawab of Junagadh.The court after stay has issued notices to all relevant departments and individuals in this regard.

The notification issued by the SHC directed Federal ministers and foreign diplomats to not use the residence of Nawab of Junagadh for wedding and other relevant functions.The case adjourned until the next hearing, the court stated.The case was prosecuted by Tehmina and others.

SHC Justice Shafi Muhammad conducted hearing of the case. The court warned commercial use of the resident without its permission.

According to the plea application, the residence of Nawab of Junagadh was being used for wedding functions and shooting of dramas and films.The resident was occupied by the Nawab of Junagadh Jahangir Khanji and he was using the residence for commercial purposes.

His brother NAwab Alamgir had approached the court for stay order. The applicant appealed the court to stop commercial use of the NAwab resident, adding that the resident could not be used for commercial activities.Prior, Nawab Jahangir and his brothers had sold Maliar area property of Nawab whereas as per the law they could not sale the property.