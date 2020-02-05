UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh High Court Stays Commercial Use Of Nawab Of Junagadh's Residence

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 09:52 PM

Sindh High Court stays commercial use of Nawab of Junagadh's residence

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday stayed against the commercial use of the residence of Nawab of Junagadh

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th February, 2020) The Sindh High Court on Wednesday stayed against the commercial use of the residence of Nawab of Junagadh.The court after stay has issued notices to all relevant departments and individuals in this regard.

The notification issued by the SHC directed Federal ministers and foreign diplomats to not use the residence of Nawab of Junagadh for wedding and other relevant functions.The case adjourned until the next hearing, the court stated.The case was prosecuted by Tehmina and others.

SHC Justice Shafi Muhammad conducted hearing of the case. The court warned commercial use of the resident without its permission.

According to the plea application, the residence of Nawab of Junagadh was being used for wedding functions and shooting of dramas and films.The resident was occupied by the Nawab of Junagadh Jahangir Khanji and he was using the residence for commercial purposes.

His brother NAwab Alamgir had approached the court for stay order. The applicant appealed the court to stop commercial use of the NAwab resident, adding that the resident could not be used for commercial activities.Prior, Nawab Jahangir and his brothers had sold Maliar area property of Nawab whereas as per the law they could not sale the property.

Related Topics

Hearing Sindh High Court Film And Movies Marriage Sale Alamgir All Court

Recent Stories

US Audit Criticizes Deployment Schedule for 3 New ..

17 seconds ago

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

9 minutes ago

ADNOC Logistics testing biofuel to reduce fuel con ..

9 minutes ago

Human Rights Group Slams US for Deporting Salvador ..

1 minute ago

District Administration Islamabad failed to contro ..

1 minute ago

Capital City police successful foiled an arms ammu ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.