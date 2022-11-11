Sindh High Court summons CS over delay in drainage of rain, flood water from submerged areas

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :The Sindh High Court has summoned Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput to explain why their orders concerning drainage of the rain and flood water from the submerged villages and agricultural fields across the province have not been followed.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench in its order here on Friday also sought an answer from the CS over dishonouring the promises and assurances which were given by the provincial government in that regard.

"The tall claims were made by the government functionaries and the representatives of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) that all the areas have been de-watered but nothing has been done," the court observed.

The bench pointed out several areas like Khairpur Nathan Shah, Thari Mirwah, Tando Adam and Bhan Saeedabad which were still under flood water and where the people were still living on the roads.

"The Additional Advocate General Sindh and other officers aren't able to rebut these assertions," the court observed.

During the hearing, the counsels of the petitioners complained before the bench that the SHC's multiple orders with regard to drainage and relief had fallen on the deaf ears.

The bench also observed that the Auditor General was ordered last month to conduct a forensic audit of the Sindh government's funds spent on the rescue, relief and rehabilitation of the people in addition to the drainage but that order too had not been implemented.

In the last hearing Dr Saeed Ahmed Qureshi, the focal person of the Sindh Chief Secretary, sought one month for submission of the progress report and 15 days for the interim report.

However, the bench noted with dismay, Qureshi did not submit the interim report and he remained absent without intimation at the hearing and issued a show cause notice over his absence.

The court was hearing 8 separate petitions concerning the drainage of flood water, provision of relief and measures for rehabilitation of the affected people.

The hearing was adjourned to December 14.