Sindh High Court summons Regional Director SBCA regarding regularization of contractual staff

Expressing dismay over delay in regularization of the contractual staff, Sindh High Court has summoned Regional Director Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Naveed Asim on April 6

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :Expressing dismay over delay in regularization of the contractual staff, Sindh High Court has summoned Regional Director Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Naveed Asim on April 6.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Thursday noted with dismay that the court's order pertaining to regularization of 17 individuals had not been complied despite a lapse of over 11 months.

"Such a callous response from the respondents is highly deplorable and that this court for the last many years have passed a number of orders but to no avail," the order reads.

The bench described the reports being submitted one after another by the SBCA as an eyewash.

Asim had been ordered to appear in person along with the relevant record on April 6 at 11 am at the time fixed hearing.