Sindh High Court summons Secretary Finance

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court has summoned Sindh Secretary Finance in person in multiple petitions filed against shifting of Old Sabzi Mandi (vegetable market) to New Sabzi Mandi in Hala Naka area.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Wednesday ordered the Secretary Finance to appear before the court on March 11 and apprise the court about the status of releasing special grant for completion of the New Sabzi Mandi.

The court ordered the official respondents from the concerned departments to submit written undertakings at the next hearing stating the timeline in which they would complete the remaining civil and electrification works.

The petitioners Muhammad Anwar, Wali Muhammad, Nizamuddin, Muhammad Asif, Abdul Rasheed and others also assured the court that they would submit written undertakings pertaining to clearance of their dues to the Market Committee for possession of the properties in the new market.

The court also put on notice Municipal Commissioner of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) and Regional Director Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) to appear in person on March 11.

The petitioners' counsels maintained that the district administration was forcing the traders in the old market to relocate to the new market.

However, they claimed that the new market not only lacked the required infrastructure but the controversial problem of multiple allotments had also not been resolved yet.