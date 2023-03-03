UrduPoint.com

Sindh High Court Summons Sindh Chief Secretary For Delay In Opening Service Centers

Published March 03, 2023

Sindh High Court summons Sindh Chief Secretary for delay in opening service centers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :The Sindh High Court has summoned the Sindh Chief Secretary on March 9 to explain the reason behind delay in opening the service centers to facilitate the public visiting the Revenue Department's offices for the immovable property registration matters.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday directed the Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput to appear in person with a detailed report about the progress achieved in establishing and activating the service centers as well as the explanation for delay in doing the same.

In its order the court observed that the purpose of establishing the center was to maintain computerized land records in the record of rights and to facilitate the public in the registration of property.

The order cited the Sindh Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2013, which had defined the centers.

According to the Act, the center was established to maintain the computerized record of rights of a district or taluka and to provide services for mutation, transfer, execution and registration of deeds.

It would also provide certified copies of computerized record of rights and other matters connected to computerized record of rights.

The petitioner Irshad Ahmed Qazi maintained that almost 10 years had passed since enactment of the 2013 Act but the Sindh government had failed to establish and activate the centers."... due to such unreasonable delay and inaction on part of the government, not only the public being prejudiced, but the arbitrary and illegal actions and demands of the revenue officials are being encouraged," he said.

The bench observed that if the centers had not been activated as complained by the petitioner, then it was a matter of grave concern.

The SHC directed the Sindh Chief Secretary to satisfy the court by explaining the causes behind delay in making those centers functional.

The hearing was adjourned to March 9.

