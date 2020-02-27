UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Summons Sindh Education Minister, Chief Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:51 PM

Sindh High Court summons Sindh Education Minister, Chief Secretary

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Sindh High Court has summoned Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani and Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on March 5 in a case pertaining to the problems in the government schools in Tando Allahyar district.

"The Chief Secretary and the concerned minister are directed to appear along with the relevant record," the order issued by the Hyderabad Circuit Bench here Thursday reads.

"And they should reply as to what should be the immediate relief as far as availability of the teachers, books and infrastructure at these schools is concerned," the order added.

Advocate Ayatullah Khowaja, counsel of the petitioner Raja Jehanzeb, informed the court that the situation at many government schools in Tando Allahyar district was deteriorating day by day.

"There are approximately 150 schools in Tando Allahyar where the required number of teachers is denied," he claimed. He also pointed out shortage of books and the infrastructure issues like shortage of school rooms and crumbly roofs and walls.

The lawyer held the Sindh Education Ministry responsible for what he described as the pathetic state of education in Tando Allahyar. "No one is keen to take any interest to improve the system of education in these rural areas," he contended.

The Additional Advocate General Allah Bachayo Soomro and Litigation Officer School Education Department Hyderabad Region Iftikhar Ahmed Rajput appeared on behalf of the education ministry.

The court adjourned the hearing to March 5.

