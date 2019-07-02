UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court Suspends Notification For Election Of Chairman Municipal Committee Matli

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 10:33 PM

The Sindh High Court has suspended the notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for election of Chairman Municipal Committee Matli, Badin district, in a petition filed by the deposed chairman Abdul Rauf Nizamani

According to the details, the Hyderabad Circuit Bench comprising justice Salahuddin Panhwar and justice Adnan Iqbal also suspended a notification of Sindh Local Government Department which notified Nizamani's removal.

While adjourning hearing of the case to third week of August, the SHC ordered Nizamani to continue performing the duty of the chairman.

The petitioner apprised the court that on June 9 some 12 members of the committee got passed a no confidence motion in an allegedly illegal way.

Following the vote, Deputy Commissioner Badin and Secretary Local Government also notified his removal and they handed over the acting charge to Vice Chairman Abdul Rehman Kashmiri.

Nizamani contended that he was removed from his position in violation of the law and constitution.

The ECP had, meanwhile, issued the election schedule for July 18 which stands suspended after the SHC's order.

