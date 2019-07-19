Sindh High Court suspends PTA elections scheduled on July 21

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh High Court has suspended July 21 elections of Primary Teachers Association's Sindh chapter while ordering Deputy Director Sindh Industries Department to conduct the elections

The order came on a petition challenging the election committee which was notified through a letter on June 24 last month.

"... the election of Sindh Primary Teachers Association is suspended," the SHC's order reads.

"The Deputy Director shall conduct the elections in an impartial manner," it added. The court allowed the Deputy Director to reschedule the elections if he deemed it necessary.