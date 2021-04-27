Sindh High Court temporarily bars HDA from collecting EDC, revised fees from builders,developers.

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :The Sindh High Court has temporarily stopped the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) from collecting the External Development Charges (EDC) and other revised fees from the builders and developers.

The Hyderabad Circuit Bench suspended the operation of HDA's November 14, 2019, resolution of its Governing Body, which had approved almost 6-fold hike in EDC, till the next date of hearing on May 27.

The HDA has been ordered to collect the old EDC of Rs.250 against the existing rate of Rs.1,450 which came into force in July, 2020.

"Following the order passed at the principal seat in Karachi, the respondents are directed to charge the old fee structure for their various services till the next date of hearing," reads the order, given on a petition which was filed by Association of Builders and Development (ABAD) Hyderabad region.

The SHC Karachi had on March 16 stayed application of the increased fees being charged by Karachi Development Authority (KDA) till the next hearing.

The HDA's governing body's 118th meeting on November 14, 2019, allowed increase in the scrutiny fees for the layout from Rs.6,000 to Rs.15,000 and the fee for demarcation from Rs.2,000 to Rs.5,000.

The new NOC fee for the layout was jacked up to Rs.50,000 from Rs.20,000 and that for demarcation to Rs.12,500 from Rs.5,000.

The HDA earlier used to collect Rs.55,000 as betterment fee from the builders constructing a commercial building but the same fee had been more than doubled to Rs.137,500.

Under the new EDC, which is charged against per square yard of covered area in a housing scheme, a builder ends up paying between Rs.

4.2 million to Rs.4.4 million per acre of a housing scheme. The same charges earlier were between Rs.726,000 to Rs.814,000.

The ABAD maintained in its petition that the authority augmented the charges without taking the stakeholders on board.

The association also alleged that the sudden and huge hike in the range of fees violated the HDA's own rules and regulations.

ABAD's counsel advocate Arshad S Pathan argued that the fee collected for the development works was rarely spent on the development projects.

He pointed out that even the HAD's own housing schemes like HDA Employees Cooperative Housing Society phases I, II and III in Qasimabad and Gulistan-e-Sarmast, Kohsar Extension and Gulshan-e-Quaid in Latifabad lacked infrastructure development.

"The respondents receive billions of rupees under cover of EDC from the private builders and developers but the same are not spent on the development," the petitioner claimed.

The association also alleged that no forensic audit had been conducted for the billions of rupees collected by HDA from the allottees of Gulistan-e-Sarmast, HDA's flagship scheme consisting of 33,500 plots.

They added that the scheme in question also remained far from completion even after 12 years of its launching.

ABAD prayed the court to declare the HDA's notification which enhanced the fees and allowed annual enhancement of 7% to 9% in the fees as unlawful.

The association also pleaded before the bench to order the HDA to submit details in the court of the EDC and betterment charges collected from the builders since 2010 and expenditures of the same on the development works.