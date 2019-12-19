UrduPoint.com
Sindh High Court To Observe Winter Holidays From Dec 26 To Jan 9

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:13 PM

The Sindh High Court and its benches at other cities and districts in Sindh will observe winter holidays from December 26, 2019 to January 09, 2020

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :The Sindh High Court and its benches at other cities and districts in Sindh will observe winter holidays from December 26, 2019 to January 09, 2020.

The High Court of Sindh Karachi and its bench at Sukkur and Circuit Courts at Hyderabad and Larkana will remain opened for disposal of urgent cases and will work on all week's days except Sundays and gazetted holidays during winter holidays, said a statement issued here on Thursday.

The courts will observe timings from Monday to Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.

m court sitting, 11 a.m to 11:30 a.m interval and from 11:30 a.m to 01 p.m court sitting and from 9:30 a.m to 12 noon court sitting without interval on Friday.

The office timings will be from 9 a.m to 1:30 p.m on Monday to Thursday and from 09:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m on Saturday and Friday.

All the officers and staff of the High Court of Sindh may avail four days winter holidays during the period from December 26, 2019 to January 03, 2020 subject to the condition that no arrears are left before availing of holidays and that the urgent work may not suffer.

