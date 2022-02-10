Sindh High Court turns down MQM-P 's petition for completion of government medical college

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday turned down a petition of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) for directing the Sindh government to complete establishment of a government medical college here in Gulistan-e-Sarmast area at the earliest

The Hyderabad circuit bench of justice Muhammad Saleem Jessar and justice Omar Sial said the petitioners should instead pursue the matter in the legislative assembly.

The petition was filed by the party's deputy convener Kanwar Naveed Jameel and three MPAs from Hyderabad, including Muhammad Rashid Khilji, Nadeem Ahmed Siddiqui and Nasir Hussain Qureshi in April, 2021.

The petitioners' counsel advocate Dilawar Hussain Qureshi apprised the court that the matter was raised in assembly several times but the provincial government did not respond to the complaints about the delay.

According to the petition, the development scheme titled Medical College Hyderabad was approved on March 16, 2012 and it was made a part of the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2012-13.

The college's estimated cost of construction in the fiscal 2012-13 was Rs1394.47 million and it was supposed to be completed by June, 2015.

The scheme was reflected in the provincial budgets 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 vide scheme numbers 518, 797 and 459, respectively.

The completion period was first extended to June 2017 and later on to June 2019, June 2020, June 2021 and June 2022.

The Sindh government has so far spent 67 percent of the total or Rs 943.53 million and around Rs 450 million were yet to be released, according to the petitioners.

The lawyers claimed that the petitioners during last 5 to 6 years held a number of meetings with the provincial ministers and the government officials but they were given nothing except false hopes and unfulfilled promises.