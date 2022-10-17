The single and double benches of Sindh High Court (SHC) Hyderabad Circuit, consisting a total of 4 judges, disposed of 2,494 cases in less than 10 weeks time

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :The single and double benches of Sindh High Court (SHC) Hyderabad Circuit, consisting a total of 4 judges, disposed of 2,494 cases in less than 10 weeks time.

According to a report shared here on Monday, the single benches of justices Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, Mahmood A Khan, Adnan-ul-Karim Memon and Amjad Ali Sahito disposed off 1,508 cases from August 8 to October 14.

Some 4 double benches of the same 4 justices decided 986 cases during the same period of time.

Similarly, among the single benches the highest number of 462 cases were sorted out by justice Sahito, very closely followed by 460 cases by justice Memon, 377 by justice Kalhoro and 206 by justice Khan.

The Chief Justice of SHC Ahmed Ali M Shaikh during his one-day sitting at a single bench in Hyderabad gave judgments on 3 cases.

Likewise, the double benches of justices Kalhoro and Memon disposed of 428 cases, justices Kalhoro and Sahito 369 cases and justices Khan and Memon 186 cases.

The highest number of cases before both the types of the benches were constitutional petitions with the single benches deciding 480 CPs and the double benches 846 CPs.

The judges are sent on rotation for some weeks, extendable to some more weeks, at Hyderabad Circuit Bench.

The bench's jurisdiction spreads to almost half of Sindh including all the 9 districts of Hyderabad division, 3 districts of Mirpurkhas division and 2 districts of Nawabshah division.