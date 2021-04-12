Sindh Higher Education Commission approves SU research project

Sindh Higher Education Commission has approved the research project of University of Sindh Jamshoro worth Rs. 1.79 million and released the first cheque to Prof. Dr. Najma memon of National Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Sindh Higher education Commission has approved the research project of University of Sindh Jamshoro worth Rs. 1.79 million and released the first cheque to Prof. Dr. Najma memon of National Centre of Excellence in Analytical Chemistry.

3,13,249/- The Principal Investigator HEC Sindh has asked Prof. Dr. Najma Memon to submit all required formalities in time so that the remaining approved amount could be released after monitoring performance of her research work.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro while congratulating Prof. Dr. Najma Memon has called upon other scholars to get approval of maximum research projects so that ranking of the university could further be improved.