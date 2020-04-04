UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Home Department Decides To Move SC Over Daniel Pearl's Case:Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 04:07 PM

Sindh home department decides to move SC over Daniel Pearl's case:Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that Sindh home department under Public Safety Act took the decision to place all the accused men in US journalist Daniel Pearl's abduction and murder case in custody for a period of at least 90 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Saturday said that Sindh home department under Public Safety Act took the decision to place all the accused men in US journalist Daniel Pearl's abduction and murder case in custody for a period of at least 90 days.

In a press statement released to media, the foreign minister said that the provincial home department had also decided to file an appeal in the Supreme Court against a decision of the Sindh High Court which had overturned a decision of the trial court.

He observed that the appellate forum was available in the case and the apex court would further adjudicate upon the appeal.

About US concerns over the decision of the case, Qureshi said that their expressions were natural as Daniel had been a prominent journalist who was kidnapped for ransom and later on murdered.

Due to that sorry episode, Pakistan had been criticized after the news broke out across the world.

The minister said Pakistan had offered huge sacrifices in the war on terror and the whole nation with unity fought a long war, defeating this specter.

In Pearl's case, accused were arrested, tried, and convicted while the main accused Shaikh Omar was awarded death penalty by the trial court, he added.

The convicts later moved to the Sindh High Court, which accepted their appeals and set aside an earlier verdict of the Anti-Terrorism Court Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Murder Supreme Court World Sindh High Court Hyderabad Media All Unity Foods Limited Court

Recent Stories

UEFA lifts Saturday afternoon TV blackout for Engl ..

3 minutes ago

New DIG GB region assumes office charge

3 minutes ago

Pandemic spells dark times for Polish truckers

4 minutes ago

New UK Labour party leader apologises for anti-Sem ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner for the barriers to be removed in way ..

4 minutes ago

Spain says coronavirus deaths down for second stra ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.