KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Home Department, through a notification issued here Tuesday, has extended the special policing powers of Pakistan Sindh , for another 90 days.

As per notification the Rangers given powers under Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 to help maintain law and order in the metropolis will continue to realize their responsibilities till October three.