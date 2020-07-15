UrduPoint.com
Sindh Home Dept Forms Divisional Scrutiny Committee To Recognize Domiciles/PRCs

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

Sindh Home dept forms Divisional Scrutiny Committee to recognize domiciles/PRCs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Sindh Home department has constituted Divisional Scrutiny Committee at each of the division in the province to recognize all the Domiciles/ PRCs issued during the past ten years.

The Divisional Commissioner will be the Chairman while Additional Commissioner-I and officer not below BS-19 will be nominated by Chief Secretary Sindh to be members of the committee, said a statement on Wednesday.

The terms of reference shall be to recognize all the Domicile s/ PRCs issued during the past ten years; Identify suspicious cases of Domicile/ PRC; move for appeal against issuance of such suspicious Domicile/ PRC under Rule 8 of Sindh permanent residence Rules 1971.

