Sindh Home dept imposes strict ban on movement of persons from 8 p.m to 8 a.m for 13 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Home Department has notified that there shall be strict ban on movement of persons from 8 p.m to 8 a.m while all grocery, convenience, general and departmental stores (earlier allowed) will now remain closed from 8 pm to 8 am, with effect from Wednesday, that is March 25 for a period of 13 days.

These preventive measures have been taken to contain the COVID-19, by the provincial government, in exercise of powers conferred Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, said a spokesperson of the Sindh home department on Wednesday.

No medical stores, except those situated within or adjacent to public or private hospitals, are allowed to operate from 8 p.m to 8 am.

Movement of any person is strictly prohibited during the notified time except in medical emergency or staff responding to issues related to essential services like electricity, gas, emergency and hospital staff.

No industry, except that is related to essential food items and medical and related items for domestic consumption is allowed to operate at any time of the day.

Those industrial units or establishments making, producing or packaging any non-essential items or items unrelated to health and food shall close their operations as unnecessary gathering of factory workers and their movement in mass numbers seen during the day is posing threat of spread of COVID-19.

Government offices and other essential services offices, which are allowed vide an earlier order, shall operate only with skeleton staff or technical staff.

The Goverment of Sindh has further empowered the commissioners and deputy commissioners of the respective districts and division in Sindh to issue any further orders, directions or notices in coordination with respective DIGs and SSPs for the implementation of this order in letter and spirit.

Any person disobeying any directives or any person facilitating, in any manner, the defiance of this order issued under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal code.

Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners as well as personnel of Law Enforcing Agencies above the rank of Inspector or equivalent are empowered under Section 3(1) of the relevant law to take any legal action.