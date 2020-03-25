UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Home Dept Imposes Strict Ban On Movement Of Persons From 8 P.m To 8 A.m For 13 Days

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:54 PM

Sindh Home dept imposes strict ban on movement of persons from 8 p.m to 8 a.m for 13 days

The Sindh Home Department has notified that there shall be strict ban on movement of persons from 8 p.m to 8 a.m while all grocery, convenience, general and departmental stores (earlier allowed) will now remain closed from 8 pm to 8 am, with effect from Wednesday, that is March 25 for a period of 13 days

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh Home Department has notified that there shall be strict ban on movement of persons from 8 p.m to 8 a.m while all grocery, convenience, general and departmental stores (earlier allowed) will now remain closed from 8 pm to 8 am, with effect from Wednesday, that is March 25 for a period of 13 days.

These preventive measures have been taken to contain the COVID-19, by the provincial government, in exercise of powers conferred Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014, said a spokesperson of the Sindh home department on Wednesday.

No medical stores, except those situated within or adjacent to public or private hospitals, are allowed to operate from 8 p.m to 8 am.

Movement of any person is strictly prohibited during the notified time except in medical emergency or staff responding to issues related to essential services like electricity, gas, emergency and hospital staff.

No industry, except that is related to essential food items and medical and related items for domestic consumption is allowed to operate at any time of the day.

Those industrial units or establishments making, producing or packaging any non-essential items or items unrelated to health and food shall close their operations as unnecessary gathering of factory workers and their movement in mass numbers seen during the day is posing threat of spread of COVID-19.

Government offices and other essential services offices, which are allowed vide an earlier order, shall operate only with skeleton staff or technical staff.

The Goverment of Sindh has further empowered the commissioners and deputy commissioners of the respective districts and division in Sindh to issue any further orders, directions or notices in coordination with respective DIGs and SSPs for the implementation of this order in letter and spirit.

Any person disobeying any directives or any person facilitating, in any manner, the defiance of this order issued under the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act shall be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal code.

Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners as well as personnel of Law Enforcing Agencies above the rank of Inspector or equivalent are empowered under Section 3(1) of the relevant law to take any legal action.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Electricity March Gas All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Rupee falls to Rs 162 against US dollar  

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus economics: roundup of radical policy s ..

8 minutes ago

63 fixed price wheat flour points established in c ..

2 minutes ago

Sino-Pak cooperation in cultural creativity indust ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Kabul Gurdwa ..

2 minutes ago

3 POs among 11 arrested, weapons, Hashish seized i ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.