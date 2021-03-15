UrduPoint.com
Sindh Home Dept Notifies Restrictions To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 57 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Sindh Home dept notifies restrictions to contain spread of COVID-19

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Home department on Monday issued restrictions including Work From Home (WFH), arrangement, 50 percent staff attendance in offices and timing for business, commercial and other activities, to control the spread of COVID-19.

Sindh Home department has notified that all commercial or business activities including markets, shopping malls and marriage halls are allowed to provide services from 8 a.m to 10 p.m, with the exception to essential services that are medical stores, clinics, hospitals as well as petrol pumps, bakeries, Milk shops and restaurants. The amusement parks will be closed by 06 pm.

As regard to WFH arrangements will be preferred and 50 percent staff will be allowed in all public / private sector offices.

No indoor marriages or wedding are allowed as per the earlier decisions as only outdoor events or marriages are allowed with upper limit of 300 persons till 10 p.m under defined SOPs.

The restaurants, as per earlier decisions, no indoor dining and only outdoor dining and takeaway or home delivery is allowed.

It also directed closure of all indoor gatherings places, indoor gyms, indoor sports facilities, cinemas, theaters and shrines.

The outdoor gatherings are allowed only in open space with maximum limit of 300 individuals under strict COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Wearing face mask and maintaining social distance are declared compulsory at all government or private offices and public places.

Smart lockdowns (SLDs) are also under consideration as may be necessary as per the earlier decisions based on disease hotspots as deemed appropriate by respective Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners under Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014.

The order also notified that the directions issued vide Sindh Home Department's earlier order issued in this regard on April 01, 2020, strictly to be complied so as to control the spread of COVID-19 falling which restrictions may have to be re-imposed.

