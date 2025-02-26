Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan

The Sindh government has called for a robust security plan to ensure public safety during the holy month of Ramazan, with an emphasis on coordination with Rangers Sindh and other relevant stakeholders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government has called for a robust security plan to ensure public safety during the holy month of Ramazan, with an emphasis on coordination with Rangers Sindh and other relevant stakeholders.

According to a news release on Wednesday, Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has instructed the police to review and categorize mosques, Imam Bargahs, seminaries, and open prayer venues by police range, district, and zone.

He has urged the police to finalize the security plan and submit it for review promptly.

The minister stressed that the security strategy should be based on crime analysis within each police station's jurisdiction, with a focus on highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal areas. Special attention is required for security during Taraweeh prayers, the Day of Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, and the last ten nights of Ramazan, including Shab-e-Qadr.

Lanjar called for the deployment of additional police personnel, including commandos in sensitive areas, and urged for strict surveillance in collaboration with event organizers. The plan must include technical sweeps, intelligence gathering, snap checks, and patrolling, alongside increased security measures at key locations such as government buildings, consulates, and minority religious sites.

The minister also emphasized ongoing operations against crime and the arrest of fugitives as part of the Ramazan security efforts. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with the security measures, which will be communicated to police personnel in detailed briefings.