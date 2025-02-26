Open Menu

Sindh Home Minister Calls For Comprehensive Security Plan For Ramazan

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 10:31 PM

Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan

The Sindh government has called for a robust security plan to ensure public safety during the holy month of Ramazan, with an emphasis on coordination with Rangers Sindh and other relevant stakeholders

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) The Sindh government has called for a robust security plan to ensure public safety during the holy month of Ramazan, with an emphasis on coordination with Rangers Sindh and other relevant stakeholders.

According to a news release on Wednesday, Sindh Home Minister, Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, has instructed the police to review and categorize mosques, Imam Bargahs, seminaries, and open prayer venues by police range, district, and zone.

He has urged the police to finalize the security plan and submit it for review promptly.

The minister stressed that the security strategy should be based on crime analysis within each police station's jurisdiction, with a focus on highly sensitive, sensitive, and normal areas. Special attention is required for security during Taraweeh prayers, the Day of Martyrdom of Hazrat Ali, and the last ten nights of Ramazan, including Shab-e-Qadr.

Lanjar called for the deployment of additional police personnel, including commandos in sensitive areas, and urged for strict surveillance in collaboration with event organizers. The plan must include technical sweeps, intelligence gathering, snap checks, and patrolling, alongside increased security measures at key locations such as government buildings, consulates, and minority religious sites.

The minister also emphasized ongoing operations against crime and the arrest of fugitives as part of the Ramazan security efforts. Citizens are encouraged to cooperate with the security measures, which will be communicated to police personnel in detailed briefings.

Recent Stories

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent ..

UAE Council for Fatwa calls for sighting crescent moon of Ramadan on February 28

21 minutes ago
 Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues ..

Instead of accepting CM invitation, Omar continues statements on political chaos ..

9 minutes ago
 Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations

Tax authorities seal 3 outlets over PoS violations

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- ..

Balochistan CS, Federal Secretary review foreign- funded uplifting projects

11 minutes ago
 Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minist ..

Fintech sector contributes 8.7% to UAE GDP: Minister of Economy

36 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, co ..

Pakistan, Hungary share deep-rooted traditions, common aspirations: NA Speaker

9 minutes ago
Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Tr ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

51 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; a ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Board Meeting; approves 2025 Plan

1 hour ago
 Police arrest absconder

Police arrest absconder

5 minutes ago
 District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful R ..

District Aman Committee meets to ensure peaceful Ramazan

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss ..

Pakistan Literature Festival 2025: Experts Discuss Climate Change Impacts

5 minutes ago
 Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive securi ..

Sindh home minister calls for comprehensive security plan for Ramazan

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan